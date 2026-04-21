Optas LLC Decreases Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Optas LLC reduced its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 21.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 154.8% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 34.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 23.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $304.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $319.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.17. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $176.02 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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