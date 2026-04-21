TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $387,000 Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,819 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.64.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $2,313,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,274,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,434,589.52. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,082,852. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,376 shares of company stock valued at $32,598,466. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $127.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average is $116.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

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Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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