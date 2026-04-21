World Investment Advisors Acquires 23,767 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,767 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $155.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $119.30 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day moving average of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.