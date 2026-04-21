Ticino Wealth Makes New Investment in NiSource, Inc $NI

Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,580,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,647,000 after buying an additional 854,767 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 55,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,495,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,852,000 after purchasing an additional 183,203 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NiSource by 15.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,136,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,296,000 after buying an additional 1,065,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 34.6% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,009,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,918,000 after buying an additional 1,287,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

NiSource Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE NI opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. NiSource, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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