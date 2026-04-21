PFG Advisors Acquires 7,583 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $222.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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