Analyzing Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & Culture Medium (OTCMKTS:UPIN)

Culture Medium (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Free Report) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Culture Medium and Grid Dynamics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Culture Medium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grid Dynamics $411.83 million 1.23 $9.67 million $0.10 59.55

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Grid Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Culture Medium.

71.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Culture Medium and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Culture Medium N/A N/A N/A Grid Dynamics 2.35% 1.46% 1.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Culture Medium and Grid Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Culture Medium 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grid Dynamics 2 0 5 0 2.43

Grid Dynamics has a consensus price target of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 78.00%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Culture Medium.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Culture Medium on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Culture Medium

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Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016. Universal Power Industry Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Great Neck, New York.

About Grid Dynamics

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Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale. The company provides digital engagement services, including digital ecosystem design and implementation; and supply chain, Internet of Thing, and advanced manufacturing, which focuses on transforming traditional operations into smart and connected ecosystems. It serves customers that operate in the tech, media, telecommunications, retail, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and finance industries. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

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