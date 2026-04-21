Ticino Wealth Buys New Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Ticino Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in AbbVie by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,800 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in AbbVie by 93.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $201.94 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.14. The company has a market cap of $357.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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