UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47, FiscalAI reports. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 18.250- EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $323.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $453.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40.

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UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 431,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,494,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on both revenue and EPS — UNH reported $7.23 EPS vs. $6.76 consensus and revenue above estimates, with first‑quarter net income around $6.3B, signaling operating improvement. Press Release

Q1 beat on both revenue and EPS — UNH reported $7.23 EPS vs. $6.76 consensus and revenue above estimates, with first‑quarter net income around $6.3B, signaling operating improvement. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to greater than $18.25 (above Street consensus), a direct catalyst for the stock’s early surge as it suggests a clearer turnaround path. MarketWatch

Management raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to greater than $18.25 (above Street consensus), a direct catalyst for the stock’s early surge as it suggests a clearer turnaround path. Positive Sentiment: Company cited better cost management, Optum restructuring progress and improved government payments as drivers of margin recovery — easing investor fears about runaway medical costs. Reuters

Company cited better cost management, Optum restructuring progress and improved government payments as drivers of margin recovery — easing investor fears about runaway medical costs. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side optimism and price‑target upgrades (e.g., Jefferies raised its target) amplified buying interest ahead of and after the print. Benzinga

Sell‑side optimism and price‑target upgrades (e.g., Jefferies raised its target) amplified buying interest ahead of and after the print. Neutral Sentiment: Operational initiatives — such as eliminating most prior authorizations for rural providers and accelerating rural payments — could improve access and reduce friction, but the financial impact will be gradual. Business Wire

Operational initiatives — such as eliminating most prior authorizations for rural providers and accelerating rural payments — could improve access and reduce friction, but the financial impact will be gradual. Negative Sentiment: Offset risks remain — coverage of a potential ~$6B Medicare payment headwind and commentary that earnings are still only a modest improvement could limit upside and increase volatility. Yahoo Finance

Offset risks remain — coverage of a potential ~$6B Medicare payment headwind and commentary that earnings are still only a modest improvement could limit upside and increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets framed results as a tentative or “flat” comeback versus prior periods, which can keep short‑term skepticism alive despite the beat. NYT

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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