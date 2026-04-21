Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of CTOS opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $528.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,050,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,504 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,475,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 42,232 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,310,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after acquiring an additional 112,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,860,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 464,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,389,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,575,000 after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc (NYSE: CTOS) is a North American provider of specialty rental equipment, parts and services. The company’s fleet encompasses a wide range of assets, including cranes, aerial work platforms, trench safety and shoring equipment, fluid management solutions, generators and other industrial machinery. Customers rely on Custom Truck One Source to support projects in construction, energy, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, municipalities and large-scale events.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Custom Truck One Source has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of more than 140 branch locations across the United States and Canada.

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