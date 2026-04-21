Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:FPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:FPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FPS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Forgent Power Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Forgent Power Solutions from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

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Forgent Power Solutions Trading Up 1.1%

Forgent Power Solutions Company Profile

Forgent Power Solutions stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.85. Forgent Power Solutions has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $37.53.

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We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

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