SageGuard Financial Group LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,222,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,634,932,000 after buying an additional 711,619 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,919,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,827,000 after buying an additional 532,267 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 24.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,769,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,920,000 after buying an additional 1,513,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,462,000 after buying an additional 703,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,218,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,785,000 after buying an additional 80,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

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ONEOK Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $95.30.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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