TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 6,996 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.16% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $18,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

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ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $94.10 and a 52 week high of $115.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.58.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

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