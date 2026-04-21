37,596 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD Bought by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,000.

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Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.50. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

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