Michael Brady & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Michael Brady & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 341,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,907,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for approximately 14.9% of Michael Brady & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Michael Brady & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 250,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,377,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,937,000 after buying an additional 80,122 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

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