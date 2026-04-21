SageGuard Financial Group LLC Invests $538,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December $XDEC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC owned about 0.26% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XDEC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 11.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 35.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

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FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. XDEC was launched on Dec 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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