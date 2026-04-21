Michael Brady & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 148,190 Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Michael Brady & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 148,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,000. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Michael Brady & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Michael Brady & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekside Partners increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 221,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 35,271 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.71. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $36.96.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Further Reading

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