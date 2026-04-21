Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Makes New $790,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Biogen by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 452,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 104,038 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Biogen

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Biogen from $165.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

Biogen Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $183.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $202.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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