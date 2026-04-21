Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Steele Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $137,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $651.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $890.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $467.33 and a 52 week high of $654.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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