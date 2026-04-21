Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys Shares of 8,099 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

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iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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