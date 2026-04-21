SageGuard Financial Group LLC Invests $590,000 in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 204.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 327,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,981,000 after acquiring an additional 219,842 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,434.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 143,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,787,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,692,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 191,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $197.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.69 and its 200-day moving average is $189.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $134.54 and a 52-week high of $200.77.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector. The sector is made up of companies that provide communications services primarily through fixed-line, cellular, wireless, high-bandwidth, and/or fiber-optic cable networks.

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