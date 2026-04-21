SageGuard Financial Group LLC Invests $6.83 Million in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000.

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Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $176.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.37. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $111.44 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations. The modified market-cap portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

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