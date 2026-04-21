Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,693,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,678,000 after buying an additional 93,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,154,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,492,000 after purchasing an additional 176,135 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,782 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,323,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,500,000 after purchasing an additional 64,323 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $227.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $171.13 and a 1-year high of $228.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

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