Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for KNSL Q2 Earnings

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.94. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $20.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $22.01 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $23.81 EPS.

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Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.51. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $483.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.62 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KNSL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $392.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.45.

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Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of KNSL opened at $358.80 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $321.97 and a 12 month high of $512.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.34 and its 200-day moving average is $388.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 450,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 492.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinsale Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks still projects multi‑year EPS growth for Kinsale (FY2026–FY2028), forecasting FY2027 at $22.01 and FY2028 at $23.81, which supports a longer‑term growth narrative despite smaller near‑term cuts.

Zacks still projects multi‑year EPS growth for Kinsale (FY2026–FY2028), forecasting FY2027 at $22.01 and FY2028 at $23.81, which supports a longer‑term growth narrative despite smaller near‑term cuts. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage/preview pieces are highlighting key metrics to watch ahead of Q1 results, giving investors deeper context around underwriting margin, premium growth and loss ratios. Zacks Q1 preview

Coverage/preview pieces are highlighting key metrics to watch ahead of Q1 results, giving investors deeper context around underwriting margin, premium growth and loss ratios. Neutral Sentiment: Options market activity shows surging implied volatility in KNSL contracts, implying traders expect a bigger share price move (direction unclear). That increases near‑term trading risk and can amplify price moves on earnings or analyst actions. Yahoo: Surging implied volatility

Options market activity shows surging implied volatility in KNSL contracts, implying traders expect a bigger share price move (direction unclear). That increases near‑term trading risk and can amplify price moves on earnings or analyst actions. Neutral Sentiment: Options/valuation analysis pieces are flagging KNSL’s valuation vs. peers and noting that elevated options volatility could presage a revisit of the stock’s risk/reward profile. Yahoo: Valuation & options analysis

Options/valuation analysis pieces are flagging KNSL’s valuation vs. peers and noting that elevated options volatility could presage a revisit of the stock’s risk/reward profile. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a string of modest cuts to Kinsale’s quarterly and annual EPS forecasts (small reductions across Q2–Q4 2026, most quarters in 2027 and FY2026–FY2028), trimming FY2026 to ~$20.12 and lowering FY2028 from $24.22 to $23.81 — a near‑term headwind for sentiment and a likely reason shares are down.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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