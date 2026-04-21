Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,480 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,000. Oracle accounts for 4.3% of Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 626.1% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $689,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Up 1.3%

ORCL stock opened at $177.35 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $121.24 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $510.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Oracle News

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Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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