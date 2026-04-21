Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 310 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLND. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 506 to GBX 539 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 510 to GBX 470 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 447.60.

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British Land Stock Performance

About British Land

LON BLND opened at GBX 405 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 318.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 432. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 383.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 389.38.

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Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

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