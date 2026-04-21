24,288 Shares in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP Bought by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,186,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,707,000 after buying an additional 151,272 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 596,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 408,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 38,779 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.