Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,483 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.1% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Navigoe LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $646.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $602.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.08. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $427.93 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

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Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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