Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Constellium (CSTM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Constellium (NYSE: CSTM):

4/16/2026 – Constellium had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2026 – Constellium had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2026 – Constellium was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

4/9/2026 – Constellium was given a new $32.00 price target by BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Constellium had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Constellium was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

Insider Activity

In other Constellium news, CEO Ingrid Joerg sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $119,364.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 378,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,188.30. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcus Becker sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $28,793.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,841.19. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 214,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,565,129 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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