Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Constellium (CSTM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Constellium (NYSE: CSTM):
- 4/16/2026 – Constellium had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2026 – Constellium had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2026 – Constellium was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 4/9/2026 – Constellium was given a new $32.00 price target by BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2026 – Constellium had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Constellium was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
Insider Activity
In other Constellium news, CEO Ingrid Joerg sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $119,364.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 378,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,188.30. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcus Becker sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $28,793.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,841.19. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 214,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,565,129 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.
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