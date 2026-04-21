21,326 Shares in Medtronic PLC $MDT Bought by Ticino Wealth

Ticino Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $650,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,192 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Medtronic by 78.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $717,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,211 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $275,556,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,189,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $970,456,000 after buying an additional 2,658,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,297.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,510,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,179,000 after buying an additional 2,406,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.93 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $106.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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