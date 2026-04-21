RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL) vs. Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) Head-To-Head Contrast

RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL – Get Free Report) and Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RBC Life Sciences and Senestech, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBC Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Senestech 1 1 0 1 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Senestech shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of RBC Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Senestech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Senestech $2.22 million 3.89 -$6.38 million ($2.78) -0.59

This table compares RBC Life Sciences and Senestech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RBC Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Senestech.

Volatility and Risk

RBC Life Sciences has a beta of -20.45, indicating that its stock price is 2,145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senestech has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RBC Life Sciences and Senestech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Senestech -287.39% -78.74% -58.47%

Summary

Senestech beats RBC Life Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBC Life Sciences

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RBC Life Sciences, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products in North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company's Nutritional Products segment offers nutritional supplements and personal care products, including herbs, vitamins, and minerals; and natural skin, hair, and body care products through a network of independent distributors and license arrangements. Its products include Stem-Kine, a dietary supplement; Microhydrin and Microhydrin Plus antioxidants; VitAloe, a blend of research-backed ingredients; OliViva, an antioxidant beverage to support immune and cardiovascular system; Organic Spirulina, a nutritious alga that provides range of nutrients and easily digested proteins; and NeuroBright to support brain function, and enhance energy and acuity. This segments products also comprise Colo-Vada Plus, a colon cleansing program; HydraCel to enhance the quality of drinking water; 24 Seven, a multivitamin/mineral supplement; Immune 360 to nourish and support the function of the immune system; and Aloe Gelee gel that provides the soothing and moisturizing. Its Medical Products segment offers wound care products for the treatment and healing of wounds, such as pressure ulcers, leg ulcers, cuts, burns, and abrasions. Its products include cleansers, dressings, hydrogels, collagen, calcium alginates, moisture barriers, antimicrobials, and a hydrogel wound dressing with Lidocaine. This segment also offers other wound care products designed to reduce destruction to skin and tissue caused by radiation; and to reduce pain and itching in the skin, and the internal mucosa caused by radiation reactions or reactions to various cancer medications. This segment sells its products under the MPM Medical brand to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and pharmacies through a network of medical/surgical supply dealers and pharmaceutical distributors. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Senestech

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SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

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