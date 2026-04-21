Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.1667.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

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Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Janus International Group Trading Up 0.9%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 1,978.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 771.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBI opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $805.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Janus International Group had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Janus International Group

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Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

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