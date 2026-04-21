69,392 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Bought by Ticino Wealth

Ticino Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ticino Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

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