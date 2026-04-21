Ticino Wealth Purchases New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Ticino Wealth acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.0% of Ticino Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,389,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,380,652,000 after purchasing an additional 162,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,399,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,749,146,000 after buying an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,262,000 after acquiring an additional 541,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,004 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $380.80 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.21 and a 52-week high of $385.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.94 and a 200 day moving average of $290.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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