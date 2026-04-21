Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF is Wealthspan Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.7% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,022,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,064,000 after acquiring an additional 509,232 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 4,538,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,945,000 after buying an additional 589,376 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,154,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after buying an additional 117,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,114,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,542,000 after buying an additional 355,281 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $43.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

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