RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 7,763 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.6% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,060,000 after purchasing an additional 574,038 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 420,173 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 169,385.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 276,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 276,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,629,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,575,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,454,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,444,000 after acquiring an additional 242,746 shares during the period.

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Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.78. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $101.71.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

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