Transcat, Inc. $TRNS Shares Purchased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 104.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Transcat worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Transcat by 627.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Transcat by 352.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter worth $2,309,000. 4D Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 85.7% during the third quarter. 4D Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 30.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TRNS. Zacks Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Transcat Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $762.82 million, a P/E ratio of 96.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc (NASDAQ: TRNS) is a leading provider of calibration, laboratory, and metrology services in North America. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, the company specializes in ensuring the accuracy and compliance of measurement instruments across a wide range of industries. Transcat operates a network of ISO/IEC 17025–accredited laboratories and offers on-site field calibration, instrument repair, and preventive maintenance services.

In addition to its calibration services, Transcat distributes precision instrumentation and related software solutions from top manufacturers.

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