Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) & Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Financial Review

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE – Get Free Report) and Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy -16.96% -5.44% -3.07% Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $1.68 billion 1.83 -$432.12 million ($0.57) -7.41 Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Baytex Energy and Deep Well Oil & Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Deep Well Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baytex Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baytex Energy and Deep Well Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 1 4 3 1 2.44 Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Deep Well Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Deep Well Oil & Gas is more favorable than Baytex Energy.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil & gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil sands prospects. The company has a 90% working interest in three oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in one oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in two oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. serves marketing facilities in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

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