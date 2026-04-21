Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 49,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $2,019,530.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,225.70. The trade was a 41.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Dieter sold 13,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $488,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,319.32. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 461,914 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 71,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.16). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 8.05%.The business had revenue of $205.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

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