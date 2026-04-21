RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,580 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $43,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,320,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,324,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,714,000 after buying an additional 568,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,458,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,990,000 after buying an additional 409,416 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,774,000 after buying an additional 365,337 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,425,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,478,253,000 after buying an additional 209,315 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $474.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.33 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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