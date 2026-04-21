TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Securities Group raised T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.91.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $263.79.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,501.80. This trade represents a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,080,974.78. The trade was a 34.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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