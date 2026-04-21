TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 517 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 60,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.73, for a total transaction of $2,490,403.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,897,511.55. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of GWW opened at $1,163.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,042.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $906.52 and a 12-month high of $1,218.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.46 by ($0.01). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,044.00 to $1,047.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,118.14.

Read Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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