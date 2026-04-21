TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 165.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.66. The stock has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price target on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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