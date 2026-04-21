TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 3,582 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SurgoCap Partners LP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 452,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,390,000 after acquiring an additional 184,106 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in McKesson by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,839,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,352,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,487,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 618,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,190,000 after buying an additional 153,182 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 301 shares in the company, valued at $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,555 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about McKesson

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Positive Sentiment: McKesson agreed to sell a minority stake (~13%) in its Medical‑Surgical Solutions unit to Apollo Funds for $1.25 billion, a move that helps fund the planned MMS spinoff and serves as a third‑party validation of the unit’s valuation. Read More.

McKesson agreed to sell a minority stake (~13%) in its Medical‑Surgical Solutions unit to Apollo Funds for $1.25 billion, a move that helps fund the planned MMS spinoff and serves as a third‑party validation of the unit’s valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company press releases and coverage emphasize this is a strategic step toward a stand‑alone IPO for MMS; the cash infusion can reduce execution risk, bolster balance sheet flexibility, and potentially fund separation costs or shareholder returns. Read More.

Company press releases and coverage emphasize this is a strategic step toward a stand‑alone IPO for MMS; the cash infusion can reduce execution risk, bolster balance sheet flexibility, and potentially fund separation costs or shareholder returns. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect McKesson to report a double‑digit profit increase in the upcoming quarterly results, creating a near‑term earnings catalyst that could support multiple expansion if the print and guidance are strong. Read More.

Analysts expect McKesson to report a double‑digit profit increase in the upcoming quarterly results, creating a near‑term earnings catalyst that could support multiple expansion if the print and guidance are strong. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage and analyst commentary (including feature pieces profiling McKesson’s compounding earnings and inclusion on “market‑beating” lists) reinforce the long‑term growth/quality narrative that investors like. Read More.

Recent coverage and analyst commentary (including feature pieces profiling McKesson’s compounding earnings and inclusion on “market‑beating” lists) reinforce the long‑term growth/quality narrative that investors like. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyses (e.g., versus CONMED) provide context on relative valuation and product mix but are unlikely to move the stock materially by themselves. Read More.

Comparative analyses (e.g., versus CONMED) provide context on relative valuation and product mix but are unlikely to move the stock materially by themselves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector moves (financials or healthcare ETF flows) could influence MCK intraday, but the company‑specific MMS transaction and upcoming earnings remain the dominant drivers. Read More.

Broader sector moves (financials or healthcare ETF flows) could influence MCK intraday, but the company‑specific MMS transaction and upcoming earnings remain the dominant drivers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Spinoff execution risk remains: timing, market appetite for the MMS IPO, and separation costs could pressure returns if conditions deteriorate or if investors doubt the standalone thesis. That execution risk could limit upside until the IPO is completed. Read More.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $857.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $912.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $856.26. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $637.00 and a 1 year high of $999.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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