ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Stock Position Decreased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
ASML News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management is actively buying stock under ASML’s repurchase program, reporting multiple daily executions in mid‑April — a direct capital-return action that supports EPS and reduces float. ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive: the stock carries an average broker rating of “Moderate Buy,” which helps underpin demand and analyst-driven flows. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/industry narrative remains favorable: deep-dive coverage positions ASML as a strategically critical supplier for AI-era chip production, supporting long-term revenue visibility for EUV systems. ASML: The Most Important Company In AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend payment scheduled (second 2026 dividend) with a May 5 record/pay date — a routine cash-return item that is supportive but largely already priced in. AMSL to pay dividends on May 5; Here’s how much 100 shares will earn
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: the bipartisan MATCH Act would restrict ASML from exporting and servicing certain advanced lithography tools in China — a proposal that, if enacted, could materially tighten access to a key market and pressure future revenue growth. The proposal is at an early stage, so timing and scope remain uncertain, but the headline risk is significant for investors to watch. MATCH Act Puts ASML China Revenue And Growth Story Under Scrutiny
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlights the same China export risk as a meaningful downside catalyst; some pieces frame the MATCH Act as increasing near‑term geopolitical risk to ASML’s China revenue mix. ASML Just Got Hit by a New China Export Threat. Is This a Buying Opportunity or a Red Flag?
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on ASML
ASML Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of ASML opened at $1,476.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,399.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,225.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $580.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $614.06 and a 52-week high of $1,547.22.
ASML Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
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