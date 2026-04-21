ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Stock Position Decreased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

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ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Grupo Santander lowered ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,476.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,399.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,225.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $580.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $614.06 and a 52-week high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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