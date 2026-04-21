TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $14.72 Million Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 197.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,388 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $698,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 442,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,933,002.65. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,394.84. This trade represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 540,476 shares of company stock worth $40,299,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.6%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.67. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $115 (from $105) and kept an Outperform rating, citing the SEC’s removal of the $25,000 PDT requirement as a catalyst for more intraday trading, higher margin balances and improved revenue per active user. Read More.

Mizuho raised its price target to $115 (from $105) and kept an Outperform rating, citing the SEC’s removal of the $25,000 PDT requirement as a catalyst for more intraday trading, higher margin balances and improved revenue per active user. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The SEC replaced the old $25,000 pattern‑day‑trader rule with an updated intraday margin framework, allowing much smaller accounts to day trade — a structural tailwind for Robinhood’s order flow, margin revenue and engagement metrics. Read More.

The SEC replaced the old $25,000 pattern‑day‑trader rule with an updated intraday margin framework, allowing much smaller accounts to day trade — a structural tailwind for Robinhood’s order flow, margin revenue and engagement metrics. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media highlight Robinhood’s push beyond trading (payments, subscriptions, crypto) as strengthening the longer‑term bull case and supporting potential multiple expansion if execution continues. Read More.

Analysts and media highlight Robinhood’s push beyond trading (payments, subscriptions, crypto) as strengthening the longer‑term bull case and supporting potential multiple expansion if execution continues. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev gave interviews about his vision and legacy; useful for branding and investor storytelling but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. Read More.

CEO Vlad Tenev gave interviews about his vision and legacy; useful for branding and investor storytelling but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Billionaire John Arnold warned prediction markets can harm younger users — commentary that could feed regulatory scrutiny around new product features, but not an immediate operational headwind. Read More.

Billionaire John Arnold warned prediction markets can harm younger users — commentary that could feed regulatory scrutiny around new product features, but not an immediate operational headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares (~$4.95M) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; additional filings show insider sales this quarter. While preplanned, the size of sales can create short‑term selling pressure and may concern some investors. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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