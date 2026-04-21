TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 41,244 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 803.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,378 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 41,244 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Expedia Group from $281.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.42.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.20 and a 12 month high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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