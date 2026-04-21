iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 652.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,628,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,767 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 429.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,490,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,217,000 after buying an additional 1,208,976 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,721,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,728,650,000 after buying an additional 1,195,788 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,046,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,657,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,984,000 after acquiring an additional 527,803 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3448 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.