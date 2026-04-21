Novem Group Acquires 5,095 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Novem Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.5% of Novem Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,542,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,335,000 after acquiring an additional 147,254 shares during the last quarter. Asempa Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $227.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $178.25 and a 1-year high of $230.53. The company has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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