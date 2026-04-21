TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,660,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,104,000 after buying an additional 5,584,930 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,009,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,994,000 after purchasing an additional 399,088 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,859,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,999 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,128,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,675,000 after buying an additional 174,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,673,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,219,000 after buying an additional 165,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. The trade was a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $2,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,933.80. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7%

WFC stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

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About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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