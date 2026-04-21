CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

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Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

In related news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $1,455,090.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 307,937 shares in the company, valued at $13,256,687.85. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 9,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $388,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,778 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,863. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 90.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.83. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $44.85.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.94%.The company had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

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